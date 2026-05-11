South Korea has signed a deal to export an additional three units of its Chunmoo rocket launchers to Estonia under the two countries' framework arrangement for the long-term supply of Korea's multiple launch rocket system to the Eastern European country, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said Monday.

Under the government-to-government contract between KOTRA and the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments, Hanwha Aerospace Co. will supply three Chunmoo rocket launchers and related equipment to Estonia by the end of 2027, according to the Korean agency.

The Chunmoo MLRS, designed to counter North Korean artillery threats, is a Korean weapons system capable of delivering rapid, high-precision firepower using multiple types of rockets and missiles with varying ranges.

The latest deal came as part of the framework arrangement KOTRA and the ECDI signed in December under which Seoul agreed to export the Chunmoo MLRS to Estonia over 10 years. At the time, KOTRA first signed a 300 million-euro ($353 million) agreement to export six units of Chunmoo rocket launchers and three types of missiles.

"The swift conclusion of this follow-up contract reflects not only the outstanding performance of Korea's weapons systems, but also the Estonian government's deep trust in the Korean defense industry," KOTRA President Kang Kyung-sung said in a press release, vowing continued efforts to boost Seoul's arms exports and help the country become a global defense power. (Yonhap)