Seoul’s luxury hotels have once again raised prices for their signature apple mango bingsu, with this summer’s shaved ice desserts now ranging from around 95,000 won to as high as 149,000 won ($65-102) — enough to rival the price of a hotel buffet or even a one-night stay at some hotels.

According to news reports on Sunday, major five-star hotels in Seoul increased prices for their seasonal mango bingsu menus, citing higher costs for Jeju apple mangoes, labor and premium services.

Samsung-owned The Shilla Seoul raised the price of its popular apple mango bingsu to 130,000 won from 110,000 won last year, while Signiel Seoul, the luxury hotel atop Lotte World Towe, increased its price to 135,000 won.

Lotte Hotel Seoul now charges 120,000 won for its regular-sized mango bingsu for two people, while Four Seasons Hotel Seoul maintains the highest price among major Seoul hotels at 149,000 won.

Josun Palace Seoul Gangnam and Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts also raised prices this year, though Walkerhill remains among the lower-priced options at 95,000 won.

Despite the hefty price tags, apple mango bingsu remains one of the hotel industry’s most popular seasonal offerings, fueled by social media buzz and demand for luxury dining experiences.