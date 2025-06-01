The price of summer desserts in South Korea’s luxury hotels has hit a new high, with one bowl of bingsu now selling for up to 150,000 won ($108). High-end hotels are banking on what they call “small luxuries” to appeal to locals looking for special indulgences even in a time of rising inflation.

On Sunday, the InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas released this season’s most expensive offering: a bingsu made in collaboration with French champagne brand Perrier-Jouet. Priced at 150,000 won, it just edges out last year’s record from the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, whose mango bingsu sold for 149,000 won. The new Belle Epoque-themed dessert includes champagne granita, avocado-coconut ice cream, and a swirl of Swiss Tete de Moine cheese on top.

A official from the InterContinental said the hotel wants to to deliver a “multi-sensory gastronomic experience” through its collaboration with a global premium brand.

Signiel Seoul, located in South Korea’s tallest skyscraper, is leaning into the apple mango trend with a series of high-end desserts crafted under the consultation of French chef Yannick Alleno. Its signature apple mango bingsu is priced at 130,000 won, while separate offerings include a 120,000 won mango cake topped with Valrhona Ivoire white chocolate mousse.

At the Shilla Hotel, its newest dessert combines black truffle ice cream, cookie crumble resembling forest soil, and herbs meant to mimic grass. The ice cream itself is made with Kimpo Gold Rice, a specialty rice once served to Korean royalty, and is topped with truffle shavings and a splash of Chateau d’Yquem dessert wine. The price is 60,000 won. Staff grate fresh truffle directly onto the dish at the table.

According to hotel industry sources cited in Korean media, demand for these ultra-premium desserts doesn't cease to grow among domestic customers. One industry official noted that more Koreans are turning to hotel bakeries and lounges for birthdays or anniversaries as they look for “small luxuries to feel special.”