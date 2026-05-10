Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, alleging the company used her image on television packaging without authorization or compensation.

Citing a complaint filed Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California, Variety reported Saturday that Samsung used Lipa’s likeness on cardboard TV packaging beginning last year as part of a mass-market marketing campaign.

The lawsuit claims the image was used without Lipa’s knowledge or consent, creating the false impression that she endorsed Samsung products.

“Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the complaint stated.

According to the filing, the image was taken backstage at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival and is owned by Lipa.

The suit alleges Samsung refused requests to stop using the image and profited from the appearance of celebrity endorsement despite no partnership existing between the company and the artist.

The complaint includes allegations of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, violation of California publicity rights law and violations of the federal Lanham Act.