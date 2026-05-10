Skims released its Jelly Shoe this summer, and Korean shoppers can now buy the 89,500 won ($61) style on the brand's official site.

Reviews are circulating on social media, including that of an Instagram influencer who posted a short-form review questioning the shoe's wearability.

"Can you actually wear these? The material is really thin. The sole is so thin you can feel everything underneath. They're soft, but I don't know how to style them or whether you can wear them outside a pool." A commenter likened the look to a discolored PVC phone case.

Jelly shoes are a defining yet divisive trend this summer. The style returned last summer after nearly two decades, now this year, more brands are involved. Loewe, Chloe and Bottega Veneta featured jelly shoes in their 2026 spring-summer collections.

The Chloe Jelly Mule, designed by creative director Chemena Kamali, comes in vivid colors with a knot detail at the vamp and a peep-toe, low-heel silhouette. The shoe has drawn skeptics. Between the material and the price, it has been called "the most controversial shoe right now." Its Korean retail price is 920,000 won.

Fast fashion brands are following. Zara's vinyl wedge sandal sits at No. 2 on its trending shoes list. The mule-style, open-back sandal has a vinyl front strap, wedge heel and square toe. It uses partial PVC rather than all-over plastic, making it more wearable, and at 59,900 won it sits at a more accessible price. Popular sizes are nearly sold out.

H&M sells a jelly flat in three colors for 29,900 won. The square-toe style uses a meshlike construction that improves ventilation, making it a friendlier option for first-time wearers.

Nike has joined the category with a jelly running shoe. The Women's Rejuven8 Run OG Jelly has a jelly-like cage and cushioned foam.

So how does one actually wear jelly shoes day to day?

Stylist Choi Hee-seung, also known as Stylist Unnie on YouTube, pairs them most often with wide pants. "If you want to look extra polished these days, you see them styled with brightly colored socks. The match is a minimal outfit with a colorful, kitschy jelly shoe. They're comfortable, effortless and you don't have to worry about them getting wet in the rain. They've settled in as a summer staple, the way Uggs have become an automatic winter pick."

Fashion editor Lee Chae-eun points to the silhouette under the shoe. "The appeal of the jelly shoe is that you can see the outline of your foot through the transparent material. Pairing them with a dressy midi skirt or linen wide pants fits this season's formula of taking the edge off a more put-together look."

Pairing the shoe with white or ivory shirts and summer midi dresses also works, offering presence without overwhelming the look.

Lee recommends layering anklets when wearing transparent jelly sandals. "The accessory shows through the shoe and adds an intentional detail to a look that would otherwise read as effortless."

The category's biggest weakness has long been performance in summer conditions. The soft material fits the foot well and feels comfortable, but heat brings ventilation problems and slipping. As feet sweat, wearers can feel squelching or sliding inside the shoe. Pairing them with socks or sizing up can help.

Wet weather has been another concern. Jelly shoes have been criticized for slick soles in the rain and odor buildup from trapped sweat.

Newer products are addressing those issues. An official at Au Brandz, which operates Korean jelly shoe and rain boot brand Rockfish Weatherwear, said the category is evolving.

"Jelly shoes used to be limited to the rainy season, but demand has shifted to a comfortable summer shoe, and the product is evolving with it," the official said. "Current jelly shoes have addressed earlier weaknesses like poor cushioning, slipperiness and excessive gloss, and they're getting attention as fashion shoes."