Shinhan Financial Group said Sunday that Chairman Jin Ok-dong will hold an investor relations road show in the US, Mexico and Canada from May 10 to 22, targeting overseas institutional investors.

The trip aims to present the group’s mid- to long-term corporate value and shareholder return strategy under its recently unveiled “Shinhan Value-Up 2.0” plan. The meetings follow a shareholder letter sent last month as part of broader efforts to strengthen communication with global investors.

During the road show, Jin plans to explain Shinhan’s updated value-up framework, including shareholder return policies tied to return on equity and growth, more predictable and sustainable capital management and profit diversification driven by overseas businesses.

He is also expected to address rising volatility in global financial markets linked to the prolonged US-Iran conflict and outline the group’s response strategy.

Over the two-week trip, Jin will meet major global asset managers and pension funds in the three countries to highlight the resilience and fundamentals of Korea’s financial market. He will visit local Shinhan subsidiaries and branches to review regional operations and growth plans.

“Transparent and consistent communication with investors is a key foundation for enhancing corporate value,” Jin said.

“We will continue to present a predictable and sustainable framework in which group growth and shareholder returns expand together, while strengthening corporate value based on market trust.”