Hana Financial Group and Kyung Hee University are partnering to nurture young entrepreneurs outside Seoul as part of a government-led push to support regional startups.

The financial group said Sunday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Kyung Hee University for the fifth edition of Hana Social Venture University, a public-private program run with the Labor Ministry.

The program, now in its fifth year, works with regional universities to help young people turn business ideas into startups rooted in local communities. It has trained about 5,000 participants so far, with 431 teams currently operating businesses.

The latest edition will select some 1,500 aspiring young entrepreneurs from 30 universities nationwide. Centered on artificial intelligence-based entrepreneurship training, the program will offer support across the startup cycle, from idea validation to commercialization and fundraising.

Participants will also gain networking opportunities through a consultative body of participating universities, along with mentoring from established regional founders to help them settle and grow their businesses locally.

"We will continue to provide full support to build a virtuous cycle in which young people’s challenge and growth lead to regional economic growth," Hana Financial Group Chair and CEO Ham Young-joo said.