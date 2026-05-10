Amorepacific skin care brand Mamonde began selling on Amazon this month, marking its formal entry into the North American market.

The brand listed its products under "Amazon Premium Beauty," a curated section of the site that Amazon operates and reserves for selected beauty labels.

Mamonde said it is targeting Generations Z and Alpha — combined, those born since 1997 — with what it described as high-efficacy skin care at accessible prices, citing those consumers' preference for products that are simple to use and produce visible results quickly.

Three product lines are available at launch: Flora Glow focused on radiance, Calming Shot Azulene centered on soothing and cooling, and Moisture Barrier Ceramide for deep nourishment. The Flora Glow Rose Liquid Mask and the Calming Shot Azulene Ampoule lead the assortment.

"We chose Amazon Premium Beauty as our launch channel so that North American consumers can experience Mamonde in a more accessible and trusted way," a Mamonde official said. "We will pursue further global expansion based on our operating experience in the North American market."