Porsche AG said ‌on Friday that it planned to cut more than ‌500 jobs as it discontinues three subsidiaries to focus on core ⁠business.

The company the units Cellforce Group GmbH, Porsche eBike Performance GmbH ⁠and Cetitec GmbH would be discontinued.

"Porsche ​must refocus on its core ‌business. This is the indispensable ‌foundation ‌for a successful strategic realignment," ‌said CEO Michael ​Leiters in a statement.

"This ⁠forces us to make painful cuts — including our subsidiaries," he ⁠said.

The ​German sports ⁠car maker saw its profit ​erode further in the first quarter of 2026 as ⁠it doubles down ⁠on ⁠cost-cutting ‌to deal with mounting challenges from tariffs, geopolitical turmoil and gaps ​in its model lineup. (Reuters)