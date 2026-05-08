An appeals court on Friday overturned a lower court's acquittal of a former prosecutor on charges of violating the anti-graft law in a bribery case involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The Seoul High Court sentenced Kim Sang-min to two years in prison suspended for three years on charges of gifting a painting by renowned artist Lee Ufan to the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2023.

The former prosecutor had been indicted for giving the 140 million-won (US$95,500) painting to the then first lady in return for her support for his bid to win a nomination to run in the 2024 general elections.

The lower court had acquitted him of the charge, citing the lack of credibility of a key witness in the case, an art dealer who had partially reversed an earlier testimony.

The appeals court ruled that the witness' overall testimony could be recognized as valid, noting the defendant had purchased the painting through the witness and the artwork appeared to have been delivered to the then first lady.

The appellate court also sentenced the former prosecutor to one year in prison suspended for three years on separate charges of violating the Political Funds Act for receiving illegal political donations of about 42 million won in the lead up to the 2024 elections.

The lower court had convicted him of the charge but sentenced him to six months in prison suspended for a year. (Yonhap)