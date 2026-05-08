President Lee Jae Myung held talks via phone with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss ways to deepen strategic ties between the two countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Friday.

During the talks, Lee expressed his anticipation to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of security, economy, energy, critical minerals and advanced industries, Cheong Wa Dae's chief presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a note to reporters.

According to Seoul's presidential office, Lee and Carney reached a consensus in the need to deepen bilateral cooperation in helping the international community draw up a peaceful solution to the Middle East conflict, ensure free passage on the Strait of Hormuz and promote stable energy supply.

Cheong Wa Dae's note came as Canada is set to announce the preferred bidder for its massive next-generation attack submarine project in June.

A South Korean consortium is one of the two final contenders — along with Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine System — for the Canadian project aimed to introduce up to 12 new conventional submarines to replace its retiring Victoria-class submarines.

Lee and Carney have sat down for talks twice since Lee's inauguration in June. They met in June on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Canada and in October on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The two leaders said follow-up measures in the agreement from the October summit were being taken smoothly, according to Kang.

Lee's conversation with Carney followed Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan's recent trip to Ottawa, Ontario. His trip was in line with Seoul's bid to lay the groundwork for a long-term partnership between the two countries, involving South Korea's auto giant Hyundai Motor.

Kim met Canada's Industry Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday. He also held meetings with Canadian lawmaker Hassan Yussuff and Canada's Energy Minister Tim Hodgson.