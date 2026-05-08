South Korea’s national postal service will launch a series of commemorative stamps featuring Blackpink next month, it announced Thursday.

Korea Post will issue ten stamps in time for the group’s 10th anniversary.

It will be the first time special stamps have featured female K-pop stars.

Album jackets the quartet has released over the past decade will be used for the stamps while the faces of the four and iconic moments of their performances will be contained in the packet which will be available alongside the stamps.

The commemorative stamps will be available for purchase from June 16 and online preorders will begin four days earlier.

All four members each walked down the red carpet at the Met Gala held in New York on Monday, marking Jisoo’s debut at the event, and shared a group selfie taken in the bathroom, an annual tradition.