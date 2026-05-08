South Korea drew about 220,000 visitors from Japan and China during overlapping early-May holidays, the Culture Ministry said Thursday, a 41 percent jump from a year earlier that officials credited to targeted marketing in both countries.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said preliminary figures showed 112,000 Japanese tourists arrived during Japan's Golden Week, which ran from April 29 to May 6, while 108,000 Chinese tourists visited during China's Labor Day holiday from May 1 to 5. Japanese arrivals rose 52.9 percent from the same period last year, and Chinese arrivals grew 29.9 percent. The gains build on first-quarter results of 940,000 Japanese and 1.42 million Chinese arrivals.

Working with the Korea Tourism Organization, the ministry ran separate campaigns for each market.

A "2026 Family-Friendly Korea" campaign offered Japanese families discounted airfares for children and additional baggage allowances, while a second campaign targeting residents of Kyushu promoted discounts on Fukuoka-Busan flights and ferries.

For the Chinese-speaking market, a joint airfare promotion with airlines runs through the end of June to channel demand from Hong Kong and Guangzhou into Gimhae, Daegu and Jeju international airports.

The ministry said it plans to develop travel products around regional festivals popular with Japanese visitors, including the Haman Nakhwa Nori fireworks festival and the Andong Seonyu Julbul Nori bonfire festival. It will also promote an expanded multiple-entry visa policy, which was extended March 30 to previous visitors and residents of 14 Chinese cities, through Korean visa centers, online travel platforms Tongcheng and Qunar and Chinese social media.

Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young said the ministry would hold weekly tourism situation-room meetings to sustain momentum through the year.