A man was arrested Friday for series of robberies at convenience stores in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, according to the officials at the Pyeongtaek Police Station.

The suspect is accused of forcing a woman out of the store at knifepoint around 2:40 a.m. and stealing 200,000 won ($136) from the cash register.

This was his second crime of the day, as he had threatened a clerk at another convenience store nearby just 10 minutes later, but came out empty handed because the store did not have any cash.

Police officials caught the suspect at around 5:10 a.m., tracking him based on the surveillance footage from stores in the area.

The suspect is being investigated on suspicion of special robbery, which applies to robberies in which a weapon is used.

It was found that the suspect had been sent to prison for theft and released on parole in March.

Officials believe that the suspect's crime had been premeditated, based on him disposing of his clothes and weapon in the woods and his apparent attempt to stay in the blind spots of surveillance cameras.

Police plan to request a formal arrest warrant, which will authorize his detention for up to 10 days by police, and 20 days by the prosecution.