A man serving his military duty donated 50 percent of his liver for his father whowas suffering from severe liver failure, local media outlets reported Friday.

Pfc. Shin Min-bum on April 24 underwent a liver transplant surgery at a Seoul hospital, with his father as the beneficiary, according to the Army Capital Mechanized Infantry Division where he is currently serving.

Army officials said that Shin learned of his father's illness earlier this year, and decided to donate "without hesitation," despite the health risks entailing transplant of a major organ. He and his father are both recovering well.

It was reported that Shin maintained special care to keep his body in the best shape possible ahead of the surgery. His unit actively supported him, granting him a special leave for the surgery while his commander and his comrades sent him words of encouragement.

"I only did what I should rightfully do for my father whom I love. I will recover well and do my best to carry out my duties," Shin was quoted as saying, adding that the support of those in the barracks gave him great strength.