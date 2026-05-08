Two firefighters on leave aided in containing Wednesday's fire at the baseball game in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, team officials said Thursday.

Senior firefighter Kim Hyeon-seung of the Uiwang Fire Station and Fire Sergeant Park Yeong-su of the Baegun 119 Safety Center were watching the game between the KT Wiz and the Lotte Giants, when smoke seeped into the Suwon KT Wiz Park in the seventh inning.

The two men notified the stadium officials that they are firemen, and used the fire hose to help them contain the fire.

The collective efforts by the firefighters and the officials helped extinguished the flames in minutes. The smoke came from a fire at a waste disposal area outside the building, and the flames did not spread to the stadium.

The incident caused a 23-minute delay to the game. No casualties occurred.

"Thanks to them (the firefighters), we were able to stop the fire from spreading. The team will express our gratitude," a KT official was quoted as saying.

Kim's wife told local media outlets that she and Park's wife also aided in their husbands' efforts, despite Park's wife being pregnant at the time.

Officials believe that a cigarette butt had started a fire, and the team has added security around the stadium to prevent unauthorized smoking in the area.