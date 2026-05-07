Im Sun-ja commended at Cheongju Parents’ Day ceremony

A 64-year-old woman who has cared for her ailing mother-in-law for decades was commended by the Cheongju city government Thursday.

Im Sun-ja, a resident of Seowon-gu, Cheongju, was selected as one of 34 honorees recognized as model examples of filial devotion. She received a certificate of commendation at a ceremony held ahead of Parents’ Day, which falls on Friday this year.

Im has lived with her 93-year-old mother-in-law since getting married 36 years ago. She became the family’s main breadwinner after her husband was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2011.

Shortly before he died that year, her husband asked Im to continue caring for his mother. Im has kept that promise and said she will continue to do so.

She became a licensed caregiver seven years ago to better care for her mother-in-law. When her mother-in-law’s condition worsened because of Alzheimer’s disease and a gait disorder five years ago, Im began sleeping in the living room so she could monitor her more closely.

Im also provides voluntary support to older people living alone in her community.

Korea’s rapidly aging society continues to rely heavily on unpaid family caregivers, many of them women, to care for older relatives at home.

Despite her devotion, Im said she still feels she has not done enough for her mother-in-law.

“Filial devotion means being someone they can talk to and staying by their side until the end,” she said, adding that she hopes her mother-in-law will be comfortable in her remaining years.