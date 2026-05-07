Three wild boars were spotted roaming Sejong early Thursday, prompting authorities to launch a search and kill two of the animals. The third remains at large.

The Sejong Fire Department said it received a report at around 1:32 a.m. that three wild boars were wandering around the Goun-dong area. Subsequent reports from Dajeong-dong, Saerom-dong and Naseong-dong suggested the animals had moved through the central parts of the city.

Fire and police officials set out to capture the animals to prevent possible harm to residents, particularly children on their way to school.

Two boars were shot dead in the morning, one near an apartment complex in Dajeong-dong and the other in the underground parking lot of a commercial building in Naseong-dong.

Authorities believe the third boar fled the city, and the search has been called off.

No injuries were reported, but an elevator door at the Naseong-dong building was partially damaged.

Sejong has seen several wild boar sightings in recent months. In April, two boars caused property damage in the city before fleeing to a nearby mountain.

Fire officials in Sejong also held a training exercise in a residential area on Thursday to review response procedures, including search operations, evacuations and animal capture, in the event of another wild boar sighting.