Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong hit his first triple of the season as part of a two-hit game in 12-2 rout of the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Kim started at shortstop and batted eighth at Daikin Park in Houston, going 2-for-5 with a strikeout and a run scored. His season batting average rose to .314.

After flying out to right field in the second inning and striking out in the fourth, Kim singled cleanly to center with one out and a runner on first in the fifth inning, with the Dodgers already leading 9-1.

In the seventh inning, with Los Angeles ahead 10-1, Kim opened the inning with a drive over the left fielder’s head that rolled to the deepest part of the ballpark for his first triple of the season. He later scored on an RBI single by Alex Freeland.

Kim finished the game with a pop out to shortstop in the ninth.

Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages blasted three home runs — a three-run shot in the third inning, a two-run homer in the fifth and a solo blast in the ninth — driving in six runs.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who had gone hitless over his previous five games (0-for-17), snapped the skid with a 2-for-4 performance as the team’s leadoff designated hitter.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants and Song Seong-mun of the San Diego Padres were both held hitless in their matchup at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Batting second and playing center field, Lee went 0-for-4, while Song, the Padres’ No. 9 hitter and starting shortstop, finished 0-for-2.

Lee lined out to center, grounded out, flied out to center and grounded to third. He is batting just 2-for-22 in May, with his season average dropping to .263.

Song struck out and flied out before being pinch-hit for in the seventh inning with two outs and runners on second and third in a 1-1 game.

San Diego ultimately emerged victorious. Pinch hitter Ty France drove in two runs with a triple to give the Padres the lead, and the club added two more runs in the eighth inning to seal a 5-1 win.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)