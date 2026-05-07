Babymonster is dominating YouTube rankings with the music video for “Choom,” label YG Entertainment said Thursday, citing the platform’s latest chart.

The video for the title track of its third EP headed straight to the top of YouTube’s worldwide trending ranking upon release on Monday, and has cinched another day atop the chart. As of Thursday, it has generated over 36 million hits.

The mini album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 19 regions as well as the Worldwide Albums Chart. It sold close to 388,000 copies on the first day, a record for the group.

On June 26, Babymonster will kick off a world tour titled after the new EP with a show in Seoul.