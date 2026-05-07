A special government team has been sent to Dubai to investigate the cause of a now-extinguished fire on a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, officials said Thursday.

The seven-member team, comprising three investigators from the Korea Maritime Safety Tribunal and four experts from the National Fire Agency, headed to Dubai late Wednesday, according to officials at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The team plans to investigate the cause of the fire that broke out Monday on the HMM Namu, a Panama-flagged cargo ship operated by South Korean shipping firm HMM Co., while it was stranded in the conflict-hit strait. The probe is expected to commence once the vessel is towed to a port in Dubai.

The HMM Namu was anchored in waters off the United Arab Emirates when the incident occurred. The fire had been later put out, with no injuries reported among the crew.

Following the incident, US President Donald Trump said the ship was shot at by Iran, but Iran denied any military involvement in the damage to the Korean ship.

The ministry officials said it will likely take days before the findings of the probe come out, adding that it is too early to determine why the fire broke out. (Yonhap)