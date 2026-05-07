Illit's fourth mini album debuted atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking, agency Belift Lab said Thursday.

The group released the EP “Mamihlapinatapai” on April 30. The album sold more than 410,000 copies in the first week, achieving a career-best for Illit. On Tuesday, the EP topped the album chart in Japan upon its release.

On Wednesday, the group unveiled a performance video for the main track “It’s Me,” which has steadily risen on Melon’s Top 100 to No. 15.

Separately, its debut single “Magnetic” surpassed 800 million plays on Spotify last week, reaching the mark in the fastest time for a debut song from a K-pop group.