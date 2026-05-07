Jungkook of BTS has garnered 7 billion plays on Spotify from his first solo album, “Golden,” according to label Big Hit Music on Thursday.

The album is the first-ever solo album from an Asian artist to reach the milestone on the platform, achieving the feat in record time for a studio album from an Asian act overall, at 904 days.

The LP debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 2 and charted for 25 weeks, selling over 2 million copies in its first week. The 11-track set was listed among the "Top 20 Albums With the Most Powerful Hit Songs of the 2020s," as listed by Talk of the Charts, a music datamonger.

Meanwhile, BTS has been touring North America since late last month and is to play three shows in Mexico City from Thursday to Sunday.