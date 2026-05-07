South Korea will continue to pursue its "peaceful coexistence" policy aimed at establishing peace with North Korea despite Pyongyang's recent constitutional revision viewed to be aimed at distancing itself from the South, the presidential office said Thursday.

"The government will conduct a comprehensive review of details related to North Korea's constitutional revision," Cheong Wa Dae said.

"Based on the review, the government will consistently pursue its peaceful coexistence policy for the Korean Peninsula," it added.

North Korea's revised constitution, released by Seoul's unification ministry the previous day, reflected North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's policy shift unveiled in 2023 that regards the South as a separate country rather than a partner for eventual unification.

The latest constitution removed the previous version's pledge to achieve Korean unification, while newly defining North Korean territory without reference to the South.

The revision, however, stopped short of describing the South as an enemy, despite Kim having called the two Koreas "hostile" countries and Seoul the "most hostile" nation. (Yonhap)