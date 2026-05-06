Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held phone talks with his Jordanian counterpart Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and bilateral relations, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During the talks with Ayman Hussein Al Safadi, Cho expressed condolences over the damage suffered by Jordan amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and voiced hope for a swift restoration of peace and stability in the region, according to the ministry.

Safadi called for South Korea's continued support and attention toward efforts to ensure regional stability, while expressing hope for bilateral cooperation in post-conflict reconstruction projects.

The call took place at the request of the Jordanian side, the ministry said, adding that the two sides agreed to maintain close communication on related issues.

The war that began late February following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran has escalated into a regional crisis. Peace talks between the United States and Iran to end the war have been stalled.