After 'King's Warden,' star returns in genre switch, headlining feel-good military comedy rooted in popular webtoon

The tragic young king has traded his throne for the Army kitchen.

Following the breakout success of Park Ji-hoon earlier this year, all eyes have been fixed on his next move after historical drama "The King's Warden" became a cultural talking point upon its Feb. 4 release. The film has sold more than 16.8 million admissions, solidifying its box office momentum in Seoul and beyond. It was the first domestic title in two years to breach the milestone of 10 million tickets, a key benchmark of commercial success in Korea.

Against that backdrop, Park's next project signals a clear change in direction: leading lighthearted comedy series "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier."

Set as a 12-episode run, the Tving series centers on Sung-jae (Park), an ordinary private who unexpectedly rises to become a legendary military cook. Based on the eponymous hit webtoon, the original property generated strong buzz for its unique blend of military drama and culinary elements, anchored by a light, easygoing coming-of-age narrative that has resonated with younger audiences navigating modern life.

At a press conference Wednesday, reflecting on his next move after achieving success, Park struck a measured tone. "I'm not the type to feel pressured," he said. "I spent a lot of time thinking about what I could express through the project and what kind of energy I could share with my senior actors. I was nervous, but I didn't feel burdened."

For Park, the series represents a departure from the weightier tone of his recent work and an opportunity to explore comedy. "My strength lies in that ambiguity between Sung-jae and myself within a comedic setting," he said. "It's not just about being funny. (I think) the key is being endearing while still making people laugh."

Although Park has yet to complete his mandatory military service, he spoke candidly about stepping into a military drama.

"I think the director was looking for the kind of fresh reactions you get from someone who hasn't served (in the Army)," he said. "Everything felt awkward, and there were moments when I didn’t even know what to do, whether I should just stand still, and I think he appreciated that side of it."

In preparing for the role, Park leaned into the culinary demands of the character. He began learning to cook ahead of filming, working extensively on his knife skills and attempting the dishes himself.

"I wouldn't say I have exceptional talent, but my knife skills have improved a lot," he said. He noted the challenges of performing against computer-generated elements, explaining that he focused on maintaining immersion so the visual effects would feel grounded.

Director Jo Nam-hyung stated that he first saw Park's potential to portray the character Sung-jae through his earlier performance in Netflix's "Weak Hero Class 1." And what stood out most was the actor's gaze.

"His eyes are incredibly expressive," Jo said. "Sung-jae may come across as unfamiliar and clumsy at first, but underneath, he is resolute and driven. I felt Ji-hoon could convey that duality."

"The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" premieres Monday on tvN and Tving.