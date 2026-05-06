In South Korea’s fiercely competitive job market, even a company jacket can become a status symbol.

A post featuring a jacket with the logo of semiconductor giant SK hynix recently went viral online, as the chipmaker's soaring profits and stock price fuel nationwide fascination over what it means to work there.

The post, uploaded on Korean secondhand market platform Karrot, advertised the jacket as the “ultimate blind date outfit,” priced at 40,000 won ($27.50). It quickly attracted thousands of views and became a trending topic online.

The attention reflects a broader social phenomenon surrounding SK hynix, which has emerged as one of the country’s most desirable workplaces amid the global artificial intelligence semiconductor boom.

The company has repeatedly posted record earnings in recent quarters, fueling speculation over massive employee bonuses tied to performance-based compensation.

Online communities and social media users have since turned SK hynix apparel into a meme symbolizing wealth and economic success. Posts jokingly describe the jacket as a “free pass into luxury stores” or “the strongest blind date look in Korea right now.”

The meme gained further traction after a recent episode of comedy show SNL Korea featured a skit in which a luxury store employee ignores a poorly dressed customer, only to change her attitude after spotting an SK hynix logo inside the customer’s jacket. The phrase “Lord hynix” quickly spread online afterward.

The trend appears to have spilled into Korea’s marriage market.

According to local matchmaking industry officials, SK hynix employees have seen their status rise alongside traditional elite professions such as doctors and lawyers. Officials at matchmaking agencies say perceptions of semiconductor engineers have shifted sharply as AI-driven profits reshape income expectations.

“Among members, SK hynix employees are increasingly viewed on par with licensed professionals,” said an official at a matchmaking agency. “Some clients now prefer engineers with strong real income potential over lawyers whose earnings are no longer as high as before.”

The company’s popularity is also visible on Blind, an anonymous workplace app, where employees have shared stories about receiving more blind date offers in recent months.

Some posts have also joked about office romances between SK hynix employees, citing expectations for large bonuses next year.

Online users have speculated that married couples who both work at SK hynix could receive combined performance bonuses exceeding 1 billion won if current earnings expectations hold, though actual payouts would vary depending on the company’s performance, position and tenure.