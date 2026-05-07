Recent international news has been dominated by the Iran war, particularly by the provocative statements of US President Donald Trump, making it difficult to shake off a sense of gloom. Against this backdrop, it was refreshing to encounter a piece of news that felt almost uplifting, especially as it came from King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

The king delivered an address to the US Congress that was widely praised as an exemplary model of diplomatic communication. While emphasizing the importance of strengthening UK-US relations, he also conveyed a message — implicitly directed at Trump — urging adherence to democratic principles and the conduct expected of a leader of a civilized nation. The speech was said to be so skillfully crafted that even Trump responded with applause.

Although the address has already received widespread acclaim, it deserves closer examination from the perspective of diplomatic message management. Such exemplary speeches do not appear often.

When we evaluate a speech, we usually rely on familiar criteria such as expressiveness, logical coherence and persuasive appeal. Diplomatic messages also build on these elements, but operate under additional constraints.

A diplomatic message must simultaneously address multiple audiences: counterparts, third parties and domestic constituencies. This creates a structural dilemma, as satisfying one audience can risk alienating another. Under these conditions, effective communication depends on careful calibration. A message must deliver meaning without closing off options, persuade without provoking resistance, preserve credibility while maintaining relationships and signal resolve when necessary.

From this perspective, the king’s address offers a clear illustration. It was not remarkable for dramatic rhetoric. Rather, it stood out for its restraint and precision. Consider how the king addressed political tension and violence.

He stated, “Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy.” The sentence is simple and familiar, yet it performs multiple functions. It affirms shared values while implicitly reminding the audience of their responsibility to uphold them. There is no accusation or direct warning, yet the message conveys both.

A similar pattern appears in his reference to constitutional principles. By invoking the Magna Carta and the idea that executive power must be subject to checks and balances, the king highlighted a fundamental norm without targeting specific actors. The message retained its substance while avoiding confrontation.

On foreign policy, the same balance is evident. In speaking of Ukraine, he referred to the need “to secure a truly just and lasting peace” and to the “unyielding resolve” required for its defense. These phrases signal clear expectations but frame them as shared responsibilities rather than external demands. They demonstrate that restraint in delivery does not preclude firmness in intent. He also noted Europe’s contribution to NATO in a way that acknowledged participation without explicitly seeking recognition.

Even humor played a strategic role.

Quoting Oscar Wilde, “We have really everything in common with America nowadays except, of course, language,” the king transformed historical distance into familiarity. The remark did more than entertain; it lowered defenses and increased receptivity. In diplomacy, humor is not decorative. It is a subtle instrument of persuasion.

Some observers described the speech as containing “hidden messages.” This characterization is partly accurate but can be misleading. The messages were not hidden because they were obscure. They were structured so that they could be received without triggering rejection. The king did not dilute his meaning; he calibrated its delivery.

This leads to a central feature of diplomatic language: the need to balance clarity and ambiguity. A message must be clear enough to convey intent, yet flexible enough to preserve room for adjustment. Excessive clarity can lock positions into place, while excessive ambiguity can weaken credibility. Effective diplomacy lies not in choosing one over the other, but in deliberately configuring both.

The challenge becomes more complex in a multiaudience environment. Messages directed at one actor are simultaneously interpreted by others, each with different expectations and communication codes. Under these conditions, language functions not only as a means of expression, but also as a mechanism of coordination.

Restraint therefore becomes essential. More words do not produce more influence; they often reduce control. Each additional statement increases the risk of misinterpretation or unintended signaling. The discipline to limit what is said is as important as the ability to say it well.

Credibility also depends on the relationship between message and messenger. The king’s position as a constitutional monarch, removed from day-to-day political competition, allowed his words to be received as principled rather than partisan. The same language, delivered in a different political context, might have produced resistance instead of acceptance.

From these observations, several principles emerge. Diplomatic messages must be grounded in clarity and logic, persuade without alienating, maintain a balance between clarity and ambiguity, preserve credibility, signal resolve when required and, above all, be calibrated.

When these principles are ignored, communication may become louder but less effective. Recent US diplomatic messaging illustrates this risk. Under Trump, communication has often been direct and confrontational. It prioritizes impact over control and visibility over sustainability, but it is structurally ill-suited for diplomacy involving multiple audiences. It reduces flexibility, increases the risk of misinterpretation, and can erode trust over time.

The contrast with the king’s address is instructive.

One approach relies on volume and force; the other on consideration and calibration. One seeks to dominate the conversation; the other to shape it.

The lesson is not that diplomacy should avoid clarity, nor that ambiguity is always preferable. It is that effective diplomatic communication depends on how these elements are combined and managed.

For countries navigating an increasingly volatile international environment, this art of calibration is not merely a stylistic choice but a strategic necessity. It allows a nation to remain influential without becoming a source of unnecessary friction. The king’s speech demonstrates that diplomatic communication is not simply a test of eloquence, but a test of calibration.

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Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.