LIV Golf expressed confidence in securing new sponsors.

Scott O'Neil, the league’s CEO, said in an interview with Agence France-Presse on Tuesday that “we have received 12 investment inquiries,” adding that “they include private equity firms and high-net-worth individuals investing in sports, which is very encouraging.”

LIV Golf has been facing a crisis following the withdrawal of support from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“We are also in discussions with broadcasters and marketing partners,” O’Neil added, noting that “the direction is clear.” He also expressed confidence, saying, “If we establish a solid business plan and secure funding, I believe players will choose this tour.”

LIV Golf launched its tour in 2022 with massive financial backing from Saudi Arabia. Star golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm joined the league, drawing widespread attention.

However, LIV Golf has been plunged into financial uncertainty after PIF announced it would halt funding from next year. Players, including Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, have declined to renew their contracts and returned to the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf is set to continue with the LIV Golf Virginia event starting on the 7th.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.