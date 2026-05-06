LS Electric said Wednesday it will showcase customized power solutions for the North American market at IEEE PES T&D 2026, to be held at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The biennial event, organized by the IEEE Power & Energy Society, is one of North America’s leading exhibitions focused on power transmission and distribution.

At the exhibition, LS Electric will operate dedicated zones for direct current solutions, ultrahigh-voltage transmission systems and hyperscale data center solutions, presenting its next-generation portfolio aligned with evolving global power industry trends.

The company plans to unveil a range of DC distribution solutions, including UL-certified DC switchgear tailored for the North American market. It has been building expertise in DC power distribution through its “DC factory” in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, accumulating real-world operational experience.

In the ultrahigh-voltage segment, the company will present a full lineup of key equipment, including 345-kilovolt transformers, circuit breakers, switchgear and Statcom systems, underscoring its end-to-end capabilities across power infrastructure — from power plants and substations to industrial facilities and data centers.

For data centers, the company will introduce high-reliability distribution systems and high-efficiency power equipment optimized for hyperscale facilities. With artificial intelligence-driven demand fueling a surge in data center investments, the need for advanced power solutions that ensure both stability and efficiency is rapidly increasing.

Building on its track record in local projects, LS Electric plans to strengthen its position as a key player in North America’s data center power market.

“This exhibition will serve as an opportunity for global customers to reaffirm LS Electric’s core capabilities in next-generation power solutions,” a company official said. “We will accelerate our push into the North American market and strengthen our leadership in the DC era with differentiated competitiveness across ultrahigh-voltage, data center and DC solutions.”