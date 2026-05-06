Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol underscored the importance of a green transition to reduce reliance on fossil fuels during the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, earlier this week, his office said Wednesday.

His remarks came at the ADB's 59th annual meeting, held Monday and Tuesday, in the Central Asian country, where participants discussed regional economic conditions and ways to strengthen financial cooperation, the Ministry of Finance and Economy said.

"A green transition is not only about environmental protection, but also helps mitigate recent energy price volatility," Koo was quoted by the ministry as saying.

He also stressed the need for supply chain stability, calling for stronger regional cooperation, including diversifying supply chains for critical minerals.

Koo highlighted the importance of the transition to artificial intelligence, noting that the adoption and use of AI could create growth opportunities for developing countries.

"South Korea and the ADB will expand cooperation in the field of AI," he said.

On the sidelines of the meeting Monday, Koo also held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart, Satsuki Katayama.

The two sides exchanged views on responding to disruptions in energy supply chains following conflicts in the Middle East, as well as on diversifying energy imports. (Yonhap)