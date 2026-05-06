President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to reining in the overheating housing market, calling the normalization of the real estate market a key national policy.

Lee wrote the remarks on his X account, sharing a news article forecasting a downward trend in house prices, citing predictions by real estate experts and agencies.

"The normalization of the real estate market is an inevitable trend of the time, as well as a key policy task for the country that must be accomplished," the president said.

"Invincibility of real estate? There will no longer be such a myth," he warned.

Reining in runaway real estate prices has been a key policy priority for the Lee administration, with the president listing his privately owned apartment in Seongnam, south of Seoul, for sale in February, in a demonstration of his commitment to curbing the housing market. (Yonhap)