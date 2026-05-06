President Lee Jae Myung (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (Yonhap)

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to reining in the overheating housing market, calling the normalization of the real estate market a key national policy.

Lee wrote the remarks on his X account, sharing a news article forecasting a downward trend in house prices, citing predictions by real estate experts and agencies.

"The normalization of the real estate market is an inevitable trend of the time, as well as a key policy task for the country that must be accomplished," the president said.

"Invincibility of real estate? There will no longer be such a myth," he warned.

Reining in runaway real estate prices has been a key policy priority for the Lee administration, with the president listing his privately owned apartment in Seongnam, south of Seoul, for sale in February, in a demonstration of his commitment to curbing the housing market. (Yonhap)