WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that a ‌US operation to protect commercial ships from Iran in the Strait of Hormuz is temporary, Washington is ‌not looking for a fight and the ceasefire with Iran is still in effect.

"The ceasefire is not over," Hegseth ⁠told reporters.

"We said we would defend and defend aggressively, and we absolutely have. Iran knows that, and ultimately, ⁠the president can make a decision whether anything were to escalate into a violation of ​a ceasefire," he said.

A fragile truce in the ‌Middle East was under strain on Tuesday after ‌the US ‌and Iran exchanged fire in the ‌Gulf as they wrestled for control ​of the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump ⁠launched a new operation, called Project Freedom, on Monday as he sought to wrest control of the critical waterway from ⁠Iran, ​which effectively closed ⁠the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel started ​the conflict on February 28.

Hegseth said that Iran does not control the strait.

"Project Freedom is defensive ⁠in nature, focused in scope and ⁠temporary ⁠in ‌duration, with one mission, protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression. American forces won't need to enter Iranian waters ​or airspace. It's not necessary. We're not looking for a fight," Hegseth said.