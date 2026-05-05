A Korean American man was handed a prison term for importing and selling banned sexual enhancement supplements in South Korea, according to legal professionals on Tuesday.

The Busan District Court sentenced the man in his 60s to 18 months in prison and ordered him to forfeit about 47 million won ($31,900) after finding him guilty of violating the Food Sanitation Act.

The man allegedly brought the supplements into Korea by air between March 2012 and May 2013 and made 1,413 online sales, generating more than 230 million won, according to officials.

The products contained chemically synthesized substances that are not approved under domestic safety standards and banned from sale in Korea.

Prosecutors initially suspected that the man's younger brother and high school colleague were involved, but the court found that he acted alone.