South Korea is grappling with a growing strategic dilemma after a Korea-linked vessel caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, and US President Donald Trump stepped up pressure on Seoul to join a US-led maritime mission.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that a fire aboard the Panama-flagged HMM Namu, operated by a South Korean shipping company, had been fully extinguished with no casualties reported among the 24 crew members, including six South Koreans.

“The fire has been put out and no additional damage has been identified,” the ministry said, adding that the vessel will be towed to a nearby port for further inspection and repairs. The exact cause of the fire — whether external or internal — has yet to be determined as of Tuesday afternoon.

The vessel was anchored in waters near the United Arab Emirates when an explosion occurred late Monday, with damage reported on the port side of the engine room. It remains on standby at sea.

The incident has heightened security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping chokepoint, and prompted the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to order nearby South Korean vessels to relocate to safer waters.

Oceans Minister Hwang Jong-woo convened an emergency meeting shortly after the incident and instructed officials to “take all possible measures to ensure the safety of our crew and vessels.” Ships previously operating near the UAE have since been redirected toward Qatar, while authorities continue real-time monitoring in coordination with relevant agencies.

Cheong Wa Dae also held an emergency meeting Tuesday to review the situation and discuss response measures, underscoring the seriousness of the incident at the highest levels of government.

Meanwhile, Trump publicly linked the incident to Iran and renewed calls for South Korea to join a US-led effort to reopen the waterway.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iran had fired at vessels of “unrelated nations,” including a South Korean cargo ship, in connection with an operation dubbed “Project Freedom,” and suggested that Seoul should participate in the mission.

"Project Freedom" refers to Washington’s recent launch of the initiative aimed at facilitating the movement of commercial vessels stranded in the strait that accounts for roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments.

Trump’s renewed call adds pressure on Seoul, which relies heavily on the waterway for energy imports while facing the risk of deeper involvement in a volatile regional conflict. The move also comes amid growing concerns in Seoul over potential strains in the decades-old alliance, as the two sides navigate sensitive issues such as South Korea’s pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines and broader defense roles.

A Seoul-based expert said the situation underscores the difficult balancing act confronting the South Korean government.

“This is not simply a maritime accident, but a case that shows how US-Iran tensions over the Strait of Hormuz can directly affect South Korea’s energy security and maritime transport security,” said Yu Ji-hoon of the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses.

He cautioned that the cause of the explosion and the responsible party remain unclear, stressing that Seoul should prioritize fact-finding over prematurely characterizing the incident as an attack.

Yu said Trump’s remarks appear aimed at reinforcing the notion that South Korea is not a neutral bystander in the Hormuz crisis, while simultaneously increasing pressure for allied participation in US-led operations.

“For South Korea, the Strait of Hormuz is a critical sea lane directly tied to oil and gas imports, making it difficult to remain a bystander,” he said. “However, participation in military operations could lead to deterioration in relations with Iran, increased risks to South Korean vessels and nationals, and domestic political controversy, requiring a cautious approach.”

He added that responding to the US calls before confirming facts could undermine South Korea’s decision-making autonomy.

“Being asked to take military action before the facts are clearly established risks South Korea losing the initiative and being drawn into a US-driven strategic framework,” he said.

Yu suggested that Seoul instead pursue a calibrated response focused on non-combat contributions, such as information sharing, maritime surveillance and coordination with allies, while strengthening protective measures for South Korean vessels.

“The key issue is not whether South Korea can remain indifferent to the Hormuz crisis, but that it should not rush into military decisions amid uncertain facts,” he said.

“Seoul must balance alliance cooperation with the protection of its people and vessels, guided by objective evidence and national interest rather than political pressure.”