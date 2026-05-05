LG Twins announced Tuesday that general manager Cha Myung-suk traveled to the United States on Thursday and held several meetings with Go Woo-suk in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

"Go expressed lingering regret about his time in US baseball and a desire to continue challenging himself, and we ultimately decided to respect his wishes," the club said.

LG had been pursuing his return as a replacement after closer Yoo Young-chan was ruled out for the season with a right elbow injury.

Go, who had served as LG’s closer, helped the team win the combined championship in 2023 before signing with the San Diego Padres and moving to the US in 2024. He later spent time with the Miami Marlins and is now under a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers organization, pitching for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves. This season, he has made 10 appearances across Triple-A and Double-A, posting a 1-1 record with one hold and a 2.40 ERA.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.