A scholar-turned-statesman, Lee served as prime minister, diplomat and adviser across multiple administrations

Lee Hong-koo, a scholar-turned-statesman who went on to shape South Korea's government as prime minister, diplomat and adviser across multiple administrations, died Tuesday. He was 92.

Born in 1934, Lee graduated from Kyunggi High School and Seoul National University before continuing his studies at Emory University and Yale University. He returned to his alma mater as a political science professor, where he established himself as a leading voice on contemporary politics. Lee also served as president of the Korean Political Science Association.

Lee began his public service career in 1988 under the late President Roh Tae-woo as minister of the then Ministry of National Unification, a precursor to today’s Unification Ministry. He later served as a senior presidential political adviser and as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Under the ensuing Kim Young-sam administration, Lee held several senior posts, including vice chair of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council and deputy prime minister. He was named the country’s 28th prime minister in 1994.

After stepping down, Lee moved into politics, joining the then-ruling New Korea Party in 1996 and winning a proportional representation seat in the National Assembly that year.

When the late president Kim Dae-jung took office in 1998, Lee resigned his parliamentary seat to serve as South Korea’s ambassador to the US, where he helped stabilize Korea in the wake of the Asian financial crisis.

After his diplomatic service, Lee remained active in academia and public roles, chairing the Seoul Forum for International Affairs and serving as an adviser to the Korean-language daily JoongAng Ilbo, the Korea Volleyball Association and the Asan Foundation.

Lee is survived by his wife and two children.