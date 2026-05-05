Fans all across the US are taking notice of Son Heung-min's competitive edge.

Athlon Sports reported that Son "admitted he was frustrated after a defeat," highlighting his strong will to win.

Son left Tottenham Hotspur last summer to join Major League Soccer, signing with Los Angeles FC. He has continued to perform at a high level.

After scoring 173 goals in 454 appearances for Tottenham, Son needed little time to settle. In the 2025 season, he recorded 12 goals and three assists in 13 games, helping LAFC reach the MLS Cup playoffs. This season, he has taken on more of a playmaking role, posting two goals and 15 assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

What sets players like Son apart goes beyond talent. For those who have remained at the top for years, mentality plays a key role. Along with his technical ability, Son's refusal to accept defeat has helped him stay among the elite.

Athlon Sports noted that MLS has, in recent years, become an international stage attracting European stars such as Lionel Messi, Thomas Mueller and Son. "Welcoming global stars also brings their strong desire to win," the outlet wrote. "This leads to more physical play and more disputes, as these players want to win everything and dislike losing in any situation — even in training."

Son echoed that view, saying he hates losing in training, and even more so in official matches with LAFC.

According to the report, Son said in a recent interview, "I don't have a specific goal. I just want to win as many matches as possible. Everyone knows our team is strong and has depth. My goal is to win every game. I really hate losing. Even in training, if I lose, I don't speak to anyone, and some teammates joke about it."

He added: "It makes me very angry, especially in official matches. Of course, there are games you win and games you lose. You have to accept that and respect your opponents, but I still hate it — it frustrates me."

Such attitudes from players like Son are helping make MLS more competitive this season. As more European players join the league, their drive to win is expected to further raise the level of competition.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)