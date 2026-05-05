Kim Si-woo will compete this week at the PGA Tour's Truist Championship as he continues his current run of form.

The tournament is scheduled for Thursday over four days at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is the sixth signature event of the PGA Tour season.

This season, Kim has played 12 events and made the cut in all of them. He has recorded six top-10 finishes and is currently sixth in the FedExCup standings.

In the Signature Events this year, he did not produce notable results early in the season, but has improved recently with a tied 13th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, third at the RBC Heritage, and a tied fourth at the Cadillac Championship.

Kim has not won on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Sony Open.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is among the leading contenders. He has won at Quail Hollow four times across different editions of the event, most recently at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy, currently world No. 2, returns to competition following a break after his win at the Masters.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is not in the field.

Other contenders include world No. 3 Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick, both of whom have multiple wins this season.

Separately, the Myrtle Beach Classic is being held at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina with a $4 million purse. Kim Joo-hyung is competing in that event.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)