Unionized workers at Samsung Biologics Co., the biotech arm of Samsung Group, continued their first general strike for a fifth day Tuesday, demanding higher wages and expanded performance-based compensation.

The walkout began Friday, with about 2,800 members out of the union's 4,000 members taking part, according to the union.

It marks the first strike since the company's establishment in 2011.

After wrapping up the five-day strike, the union plans to shift to a work-to-rule campaign Wednesday.

The unionized workers are demanding a 14 percent increase in base pay and performance-related pay, a one-time cash incentive of 30 million won ($20,390) per worker, and bonuses equivalent to 20 percent of annual operating profit.

The company has proposed a combined 6.2 percent increase in base and performance pay.

The two sides resumed talks Monday but failed to reach an agreement.

They plan to hold two more meetings later this week to narrow their differences.

The unionized workers staged a three-day partial strike last month, which the company said caused at least 150 billion won ($101.5 million) in losses. (Yonhap)