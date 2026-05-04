WASHINGTON - Two US commercial ships have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said Monday, as it is supporting an operation to restore freedom of navigation through the crucial waterway.

CENTCOM made the announcement in a social media post, after President Donald Trump said the previous day that on Monday, "Middle East time," the US would kick off "Project Freedom," a mission to guide ships, stranded by the US-Israeli war against Iran, out of the effectively choked-off strait.

"US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom," CENTCOM wrote on X.

"American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 US-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey," it added.

Earlier in the day, Iranian state media claimed that a US warship was struck by missiles from Iran, but CENTCOM denied it.

"No US Navy ships have been struck. US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports," it wrote in a separate X post. (Yonhap)