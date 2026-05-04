GM Korea said Monday it sold 47,760 vehicles in April, up 14.7 percent from a year earlier, driven by strong overseas demand for its compact sport utility vehicles.

Domestic sales remained limited at 811 units, while exports accounted for the bulk of deliveries at 46,949 units.

Overseas shipments were led by the Chevrolet Trax Crossover, which rose 12.7 percent on-year to 31,239 units, and the Chevrolet Trailblazer, which jumped 24.7 percent to 15,710 units.

The two models have played a central role in positioning GM Korea as a global production hub for compact SUVs, with their combined cumulative sales surpassing 2 million units.

In the US market, the Trax Crossover and Trailblazer recorded combined sales of 422,792 units in 2025, capturing about 43 percent of the compact SUV segment.

The Trax Crossover has also maintained its position as Korea’s top passenger car export model for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025.

To sustain momentum, GM Korea said it would run promotional programs throughout May, offering cash incentives and fuel subsidies for buyers of the Trax Crossover and Trailblazer.