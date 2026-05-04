Kia said Monday it sold 277,188 vehicles worldwide in April, up 1 percent from a year earlier, with strong domestic demand helping it surpass its sibling Hyundai Motor in Korea for the first time since joining the group.

Domestic sales, including special-purpose vehicles, rose 7.9 percent on-year to 55,108 units, edging past Hyundai Motor’s monthly tally. The result marks Kia’s first lead in the Korean market since it became part of Hyundai Motor Group in 1998.

The gain was driven by robust demand for sport utility vehicles, with the Sorento leading domestic sales at 12,078 units. Recreational vehicles accounted for the bulk of sales, totaling 35,877 units, including the Carnival minivan with 4,995 units, the Sportage with 4,972 units and the EV3 electric SUV with 3,898 units.

Passenger car sales reached 13,441 units, led by the Ray mini car with 4,877 units, followed by the K5 sedan with 2,366 units and the K8 with 1,461 units. Commercial vehicles, including the Bongo III and PV5, accounted for 5,727 units.

Globally, the Sportage remained Kia’s bestselling model with 51,458 units, followed by the Seltos with 28,377 units and the Sorento with 22,843 units.

Overseas sales slipped 0.6 percent on-year to 222,080 units, weighed by weaker demand in the Middle East and Africa amid geopolitical risks. Excluding those regions, Kia said sales remained solid across major markets.

A company official said the overall growth was supported by strong domestic demand and stable performance in global markets outside the Middle East.

“Kia will continue to sustain its sales momentum by focusing on eco-friendly vehicles such as electric models and hybrid SUVs,” the official said.