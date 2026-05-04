A video showing a 10-piece bundle of dried squid priced at 170,000 won ($116) at a shop on the North Gyeongsang Province island of Ulleungdo has sparked debate online over whether the price was excessive or simply reflected limited supply and high logistics costs.

The video, recently uploaded to a YouTube channel under the title “Is Ulleungdo really doomed?” shows the creator traveling around the island, a remote tourist destination off Korea’s east coast.

While visiting a local shop, she noticed dried squid on display and initially thought the price tag read 17,000 won. She was visibly surprised after realizing the actual price was 170,000 won.

After leaving the store, the creator searched online to compare prices. Her search showed that similar 10-piece bundles of dried squid were being sold on some online shopping sites for around 27,000 won.

“Even considering that it is a local specialty, that squid seems extremely premium,” she said.

The video drew mixed reactions online. Some viewers criticized the price as unreasonable, with comments such as, “Isn’t this a rip-off targeting tourists?” “I know squid is expensive, but that price seems excessive in a production area” and “I would rather spend that money on a meal.”

Some claimed they had seen the same product online for less. “The same product with the same packaging is being sold for less online,” one comment read. “I have never seen dried squid priced like that.”

Others defended the shop, saying squid itself has become expensive and that squid produced on Ulleungdo sometimes costs more. Some said the product shown in the video appeared to be large, making it difficult to conclude from the footage alone that the shop was overcharging.

The controversy is not the first time Ulleungdo has faced complaints over prices. The island has previously come under scrutiny concerning pork belly with excessive fat served to tourists, as well as high fuel and rental car costs.

The complaints have coincided with a decline in visitors to the island. According to Ulleung County, 347,086 tourists visited Ulleungdo in 2025, down 37,513 from a year earlier.