Kim Si-woo tied for fourth at the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship for his sixth top-10 of the season.

Kim shot a 2-under 70 in the final round Sunday at the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Miami, carding three birdies and one bogey. He finished at 11-under 277, tied for fourth with Adam Scott of Australia and Sepp Straka of Austria.

The result marked Kim's sixth top-10 of the season. He opened the year with a tie for sixth at The American Express, then posted back-to-back top-10s with a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and a tie for third at the WM Phoenix Open.

After cooling off for about two months, Kim regained momentum with a tie for 10th at last month's Valero Texas Open. He followed that with a tie for third at the RBC Heritage before this week's fourth-place tie.

Cameron Young of the United States, who led from the opening round, closed at 19-under 269 to win by six shots over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who finished at 13-under.

The victory gave Young his second win of the season, following his triumph at The Players Championship in March.

Scheffler settled for his third consecutive runner-up finish, after the Masters Tournament and the RBC Heritage last month.

Im Sung-jae finished tied for 65th at 2-over 290.

US President Donald Trump attended the final round, arriving at the course with family members at noon and watching the action through the end.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)