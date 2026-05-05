THIMPHU, Bhutan (Kuensel/ANN) -- Once confined to niche audiences, Bhutanese rap has moved steadily into the mainstream, gaining a foothold on playlists and social media feeds across the country. But its growing popularity and increasingly explicit themes are fuelling a wider debate over cultural values, youth influence, and the limits of artistic freedom.

For many young listeners, rap has become a powerful medium for self-expression, offering a space to articulate frustration, identity, and aspiration. For others, however, the genre's use of explicit language and references to violence raises concerns about its impact on impressionable audiences in a small and tightly knit society.

Artists, meanwhile, maintain that the genre's raw and unfiltered nature is central to its appeal and that concerns over violence and explicit lyrics are often exaggerated.

At the center of the discussion is the question of where to draw the line between creative freedom and social responsibility -- a balance that remains unsettled.+

According to the Bhutan Information, Communication and Media Authority (BICMA), the country's media regulator, it has not conducted a formal study into the rise of such themes but acknowledges the complexity of the issue.

BICMA officials said that artists themselves may be better placed to explain whether these shifts reflect global cultural influences or an organic evolution within Bhutan's youth culture.

BICMA emphasized that its role is not to restrict creativity but to ensure that freedom of expression is exercised responsibly.

"Instead of relying solely on censorship, the Authority promotes media literacy and collaboration with creators, helping them express themselves responsibly within Bhutanese cultural and social values," BICMA said.

The Authority added that it aims to support artistic expression while reducing content that could normalize or promote harmful behavior. Concerns include the potential of violent rap content to negatively influence youth behavior, encourage imitation of harmful global subcultures, erode cultural identity, and spread rapidly through social media.

Under the current Rules and Regulations on Content 2019, harmful or violent material is prohibited. However, BICMA noted that the framework applies mainly to ICT and media industry content, leaving gaps in today's digital landscape. The ongoing revision is expected to expand its scope, clarify definitions, and better address digital and user-generated content.

"Ensuring youth rap remains creative without promoting harmful behavior requires collaboration across all stakeholders," BICMA said, adding that moderation is a shared responsibility among artists, platforms, and regulators.

It also highlighted the role of global platforms such as TikTok and YouTube in monitoring harmful content under their community guidelines, although enforcement remains challenging due to jurisdictional limitations.

Local artists echo the need for balance.

Kunzang Chogyel, 26, popularly known as CHOGO, who has recorded over 30 songs, said that in a small country like Bhutan, ideas spread quickly. While many young artists draw on Western influences, he warned that there is a risk of overlooking the realities of a developing and fragile society.

He said themes of status, explicit language, and violence are becoming more common. "While they are a form of expression, their growing influence raises questions about their impact. What artists create shapes what others look up to, making it important to reflect on the kind of influence we pass on," he said.

Kinley Wangchuk, one of the first Bhutanese rappers to produce original songs and feature in Bhutanese films, said hip hop is growing globally and steadily gaining ground in Bhutan, with diversity and creativity at its core.

"Platforms like Unique Flow have helped bring underground talent into the spotlight," he said. "Such platforms not only provide visibility but also encourage artists to avoid unnecessary conflict or harmful language."

Addressing perceptions around rap battles, Kinley Wangchuk said they are often misunderstood. "They are more like a sport focused on skill and expression rather than personal attacks," he said, adding that many diss tracks involve artists who are actually friends and that tensions are often amplified by audience perception.

He also said that most Bhutanese rap songs carry positive messages, with only a small portion using explicit language. "As a form of expression, such language can reflect personal struggles, and as long as it is not harmful, it need not be restricted," he said.

According to him, the rap scene is evolving positively, with artists increasingly resolving conflicts, collaborating, and setting constructive examples for younger generations.

Public opinion, however, remains divided.

Kinley Gyeltshen, 20, from Wangdue, said that while rap culture has evolved and new artists have emerged, some songs promote violence, which he feels is unhealthy for young listeners. He added that youth often imitate what they hear, although many lyrics can also be inspiring.

Ugyen Lhendup, 20, said he enjoys rap for its emotional expression but believes artists should be mindful of their influence. "They need to be careful with their lyrics, as they can strongly affect young people," he said.

Samba, a 53-year-old businessman from Haa, said he often struggles to understand the lyrics and sometimes finds them uncomfortable, especially in family settings. While he respects the creativity and passion of artists, he said they should be more mindful of content, warning that such trends could gradually distance young people from Bhutan's traditional music and cultural values.

A 36-year-old listener said rap lyrics often idolize certain ideas, sometimes glorifying darker fantasies that shape perceptions.

"While the genre is trendy and often incorporates violent imagery and explicit language, it remains a powerful form of expressive art," he said. "Many rappers also use their music to advocate on social issues, though the style and content are heavily influenced by Western culture."