Paris Saint-Germain was unable to secure a victory as Lee Kang-in went scoreless despite playing the full 90 minutes for the second straight Ligue 1 match.

PSG drew FC Lorient 2-2 on Saturday in a 2025-26 Ligue 1 Round 32 match at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The result extended PSG's unbeaten streak in league play to three matches (2 wins, 1 draw). The team remained atop the standings with 70 points.

Lee also played the full 90 minutes in PSG's road match against Angers SCO on April 26. After recording one goal and one assist in his previous outing, he was unable to add to his tally this time. Still, Lee made his presence felt offensively with one shot on target and four chances created.

With a UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against FC Bayern Munich looming on Thursday, PSG rested several regular starters, leaving Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Joao Neves and Marquinhos out of the starting lineup.

Even with several stars sidelined, PSG struck first in the sixth minute through Ibrahim Mbaye, who capitalized on a poor clearance by the goalkeeper and headed home the opener.

But Lorient equalized six minutes later on a set piece, with Pablo Pagis finding the net.

PSG regained the lead in the 62nd minute when Warren Zaire-Emery scored from distance.

However, in the 78th minute, a misplaced back pass by youngster Pierre Mongaengu led to the equalizer, which was finished by Aiyegun Tosin.

Lee nearly set up a late winner in the 85th minute with a precise corner kick, but Lucas Hernandez's header struck the post as the teams settled for a draw.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI and edited by Korea Herald staff. — Ed.)