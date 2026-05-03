South Korea's political parties are getting into high gear with the June 3 local and parliamentary byelections now less than a month away.

Local elections will prove critical for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the main opposition People Power Party alike: For the former, victory in the election will mean extending its dominance into local governments. For the latter, winning key regions will be vital in pushing back against its diminishing influence.

The parliamentary byelections for 14 electoral districts have also drawn keen public attention as prominent political figures seek to become members of the National Assembly. Those who vacated the now-contested seats either left to run in the local elections or were forced to quit following criminal convictions.

These elections are considered a crucial litmus test for the ruling bloc, a year after liberal President Lee Jae Myung was inaugurated in June 2025. The early presidential election was held to replace ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Key municipalities and Assembly by-election

Both the Democratic Party and the People Power Party have confirmed their line-up for several metropolitan mayor and provincial governor races.

Candidates will vie for eight mayoral posts for Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Daejeon, Incheon, Sejong, Ulsan and Gwangju. They will also contest for eight provincial governor seats for Gangwon Province, Gyeonggi Province, Jeju Island, North Jeolla Province, as well as the North and South Chungcheong provinces, and the North and South Gyeongsang provinces.

All eyes are on whether the ruling party can extend its dominance into local governments. While the Democratic Party holds a majority in the National Assembly, 12 out of 16 metropolitan cities and provinces are headed by members of the People Power Party.

The Democratic Party hopes to clinch victories in traditional conservative strongholds by having liberal heavyweights — former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo run, former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and former South Gyeongsang Province governor Kim Kyoung-soo — run in the election for Busan, Daegu and South Gyeongsang Province, respectively.

From the conservatives, former lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja has been selected to run for Gyeonggi Province governor, facing off against Choo Mi-ae, a former six-term lawmaker of the Democratic Party who defeated the incumbent Kim Dong-yeon in the intraparty competition.

In addition to the key local government posts, June 3 will see 14 new lawmakers elected into the National Assembly. Those contending for the seats include prominent politicians, former presidential secretaries and conservative figures with ties to former President Yoon.

Cho Kuk, a former lawmaker and justice minister who chairs the Rebuilding Party Korea, is seeking a bid in the Pyeongtaek-B constituency in Gyeonggi Province. Among Cho's rivals in the constituency is Yu Eui-dong, who formerly served three terms as a People Power Party lawmaker there, and Kim Jae-yeon, chair of the minor Progressive Party.

Han Dong-hoon, former chair of the People Power Party who was estranged from his party during Yoon's tenure, is running for the byelection as an independent candidate in Busan's Buk-A constituency. Han's contender there would be Ha Jung-woo of the Democratic Party, a former senior presidential secretary for artificial intelligence and future planning, as well as Park Min-shik from the People Power Party, who was formerly patriots minister.

Song Young-gil and Lee Kwang-jae are the liberal heavyweights running for this year's byelection in a bid to return to the National Assembly. Song is the Democratic Party's candidate for the Yeonsu-A district in Incheon, while Lee will run for the Hanam-A district in Gyeonggi Province.

Former Cheong Wa Dae spokespersons, Kim Nam-joon and Jeon Eun-su, will compete for Gyeyang-B of Incheon and Asan-B of South Chungcheong Province, respectively.

Meanwhile, conservative figures such as former broadcast watchdog chief Lee Jin-sook and former vice chair Kim Tae-kyu will stand in constituencies in Daegu and Ulsan, both considered right-wing strongholds. Former pro-Yoon lawmaker Lee Yong was picked to run in Gyeonggi Province's Hanam-A constituency to compete against Lee Kwang-jae.

Chung Jin-suk, who was chief of staff when former president Yoon declared martial law in December 2024, is also considered a potential figure for the byelection for a constituency covering Gongju, Buyeo and Cheongyang in South Chungcheong Province.

Thirteen of the 14 seats up for contest were previously held by the Democratic Party. Even with those 13 lawmakers now absent, the Democratic Party still holds 152 seats at the National Assembly.

Election blunders steal media spotlight

Election campaigns are underway, and several blunders from the candidates have gained media attention.

In the latest, Democratic Party's Seoul mayoral candidate Chong Won-o came under fire for comments while visiting a traditional market.

Last month, while talking with a merchant at Seoul's Namdaemun market, Chong advised a business owner to study the consumption patterns of tourists and to seek consulting services from an expert. Chung's comments prompted People Power Party floor leader Rep. Song Eon-seog's criticism Sunday that Chong scolded the vendor without even knowing what he was going through.

Also, a video of Busan Buk-A parliamentary election candidate Ha wiping his hand in late April after a handshake with a vendor of a traditional market in Busan went viral.

Ha told reporters on April 30 that he had wiped his hand because his hand had gone numb after shaking hands with thousands of people for the first time in his life, only to find both of his rivals slamming Ha for ignoring voters in the constituency.

Chances for referendum remain narrow

Another point of public attention is whether South Korea could hold the first referendum to amend the Constitution in nearly four decades.

As National Assembly Speaker Rep. Woo Won-shik's proposal for the referendum coincides with the elections, People Power Party lawmakers are required to participate in the voting.

The proposal for the referendum requires a two-thirds majority of votes in the National Assembly, meaning the proposal cannot pass without the People Power Party's consent.

The proposed amendment upholds the spirit of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, gives the National Assembly authority to approve martial law, and promotes balanced national economic growth by putting an end to concentration in Greater Seoul, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.