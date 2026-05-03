Kross Pictures expands into series with a youth-restoring romance based on popular webtoon 'To Live or Not'

India is poised to debut its first Korean webtoon adaptation for television, with a new series set to launch in the second half of the year on streaming platform, JioHotstar.

Kross Pictures said its India-set series "Love Always" recently wrapped production on April 2. The company is a multinational film and television production outfit acquired by Kakao Entertainment in 2020.

The series is based on a popular Kakao webtoon whose title translates as "To Live or Not," which follows an elderly couple who rediscover their romance after encountering a magical spring that restores their youth.

The move builds on Kross Pictures’ ongoing efforts in India, where it remains one of the few Korean production companies to establish a notable track record. Since launching its local subsidiary in 2015, the company has delivered titles including "Janne Jaan," which ranked No. 1 in Netflix India’s film category in 2023, and "Oh! Baby," a remake of "Miss Granny," which topped the local box office for two consecutive weeks.

With "Love Always," Kross Pictures is extending its Korean IP strategy beyond feature films and into serialized content, the company said.

"Recently, the company has been moving to secure a leading position in the future media market through aggressive investments in technology," Kross Pictures said in a press release.

"In partnership with a domestic AI company, it has begun developing a large volume of high-quality short-form scripts using AI. In the mid to long term, it also plans to integrate AI technology into TV series and film screenplays, aiming to lead a new paradigm in the future media industry," it said.