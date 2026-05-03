North Korea on Sunday dismissed allegations that it is behind international cybercrimes, including hacking and cryptocurrency theft, calling it “absurd slander” aimed at tarnishing the country’s image.

In an article carried by the Korean Central News Agency, the North’s Foreign Ministry accused the US of attempting to spread what it called a false perception of Pyongyang’s cyber activities.

In the article, the ministry claimed that the US has mobilized government agencies, media outlets and other organizations to highlight a “nonexistent cyber threat” posed by North Korea in an attempt to establish a “distorted view” of the country.

The ministry claimed that Washington was portraying cyber fraud cases around the world as being linked to North Korea while presenting itself as the “biggest victim.”

Pyongyang also argued that the US campaign over alleged North Korean cyber threats was an extension of Washington’s long-standing hostile policy toward the country.

“It is our consistent policy position to thoroughly oppose and reject any impure attempt to use cyber issues as a political tool for violating sovereignty and interfering in internal affairs,” the ministry said.

North Korea added that it would not overlook what it described as increasingly overt confrontational moves by hostile forces across multiple domains, including cyberspace, and would take “all necessary measures” to protect its national interests and the rights of its citizens.

The statement comes amid continued reports linking North Korean hacking groups to major cryptocurrency thefts.

Foreign media outlets reported that TraderTraitor, a subgroup under the North Korean hacking organization Lazarus Group, attacked the restaking protocol Kelp DAO on April 20 and stole about $290 million.

The incident was reportedly the largest single cryptocurrency theft case so far this year.

North Korea has also been accused of involvement in other large-scale cybercrimes, including the theft of 426.8 billion won ($289.7 million) from cryptocurrency exchange Drift Protocol earlier last month.